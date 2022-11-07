Colts Name Jeff Saturday as Interim Coach

After firing head coach Frank Reich on Monday, the Colts are thinking outside the box to replace him. Owner Jim Irsay announced Indianapolis will name Jeff Saturday as the team’s head coach for the rest of the season.

Saturday spent 13 years with the Colts, including a dozen as the team’s starting center. Since then, Saturday has spent time as an ESPN analyst, while also serving as a consultant for the Colts. Additionally, he spent time as a high school head coach at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Ga.

Irsay makes this decision despite Indianapolis employing two former head coaches on staff in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and assistant John Fox. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Saturday will become the first head coach ever without prior experience coaching in the NFL or college.

Additionally, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Colts don’t need to qualify the Rooney Rule for this higher since Saturday is only the interim coach.

Not only was Reich the Colts head coach, he also called offensive plays. With the team firing offensive coordinator Marcus Bady last week, Saturday must find someone on staff to call plays on offense.

The Colts have started the season 3-5-1, and in recent weeks have benched their quarterback, fired their offensive coordinator and now fired their head coach. However, they are just two games out first place in the AFC South.

The Colts head to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET in what will be Saturday’s head coaching debut.

