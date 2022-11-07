The Colts have fired coach Frank Reich after a 3–5–1 start to the season and a blowout loss at New England on Sunday, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Indianapolis’s season quickly has spiraled out of control due to the team’s poor offensive play. Reich, a former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, has been unable to get his team’s offense on track in 2022 for myriad reasons.

The Colts elected to move on from quarterback Carson Wentz last offseason and traded for veteran Matt Ryan. Ryan’s play regressed to the point where the Colts benched him in favor of second-year pro Sam Ehlinger.

Through two starts, Ehlinger has been unable to provide a spark. His inconsistent play, combined with lingering injuries to star running back Jonathan Taylor and a struggling receiving corps and you get an offense that has taken a massive step back.

Now, owner Jim Irsay has seen enough and has decided that it’s time to move on from Reich.

Over 4 1/2 seasons in Indianapolis, Reich compiled a 40–33-1 record with a 1–2 record in the postseason.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Indianapolis Colts coverage, go to Horseshoe Huddle.