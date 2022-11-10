NFL Week 10 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Welcome to Week 10. It’s a historic week for the NFL, with the Buccaneers and Seahawks playing the first game in Germany, in the traditional early-morning time slot we have gotten used to for London games. It also happens to be a good matchup on paper, though our staff has unanimously picked Tampa Bay, which is favored over a Seattle team that leads the NFC West (and has a record two games better).

Elsewhere, Mike McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field for the first time as coach of the Cowboys, Trevor Lawrence faces Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles put their undefeated record on the line against the Commanders to close things out on Monday night.

Here’s who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich, editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Conor Orr, staff writer

John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.

