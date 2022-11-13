By hiring Jeff Saturday as the Colts‘ interim head coach, owner Jim Irsay made a decision that many figures around the NFL openly questioned. It also appears as if Irsay’s decision didn’t initially go over well within the organization either.

Irsay hired Saturday despite top team executives including, Colts general manager Chris Ballard and president Pete Ward, advising a different course of action, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Colts have two former head coaches on staff in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and senior defensive assistant John Fox, while special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone is seen as a potential head coach as well.

Rapoport described Irsay as “hell-bent” on hiring Saturday despite objections in the Colts organization. Irsay first called Saturday during Sunday’s game vs. New England to ask about the team’s offensive line then decided to hire him a day later.

During Saturday’s introductory press conference, Irsay defended the new coach’s lack of experience as a positive, saying it will make him more fearless in his decision making.

“I’m glad he doesn’t have any NFL experience,” Irsay said on Tuesday. “I’m glad he hasn’t learned the fear.”

Irsay seemingly has taken a more hands-on role recently, as he was reportedly the driving force behind the team benching Matt Ryan two weeks ago.

Additionally, the Colts’ decision to name Parks Frazier as the offensive play caller for the rest of the season apparently wasn’t their first choice. The team initially wanted to give that role to quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich, but Rapoport reports Indianapolis didn’t offer to revise Milanovich’s contract. Therefore, Milanovich turned the opportunity down.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Indianapolis Colts coverage, visit Horseshoe Huddle.