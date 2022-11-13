The pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. has been heating up, but interested teams have had to stay patient as the free agent wide receiver continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Based on a recent report, suitors won’t have to wait much longer for the three-time Pro Bowler to make his decision.

Beckham would like to shorten his list of teams as soon as possible and aims to make a decision on his next team by the end of November, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 30-year-old Beckham still has his sights set on joining a contender, with the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers firmly in the mix, per Schefter.

The Rams and Packers, previously thought to be in the running for Beckham, are unlikely to be serious contenders for the wideout as both teams fade away from playoff contention, according to Schefter.

Beckham has stoked the fires of speculation several times in recent weeks, interacting with Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons on Twitter and Buffalo edge-rusher Von Miller on Instagram. Just recently, he made clear that he’s keeping his options open, naming the Bills, Packers, Cowboys and Giants as the teams he’s been in contact with about a possible deal.

Though his Pro Bowl days might be over, Beckham showed he still can be a valuable asset for a team during last year’s stretch run with the Rams.

More NFL Coverage: