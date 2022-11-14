Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Out for Season With Knee Injury, per Report

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury during the team’s 27–17 win over the Rams on Sunday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The details of his knee injury have not been disclosed at this time.

After being carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s NFC West matchup, Ertz was seen wearing a brace after the game. He underwent further testing and an MRI on Monday to learn the severity of his injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ertz has never missed this many games in a season in his 10-year NFL career. He previously played for the Eagles, but was traded to Arizona last October.

The absence of Ertz will impact the Cardinals greatly, as he is one of the top receivers on the team. Through 10 games, Ertz caught 47 passes out of 69 targets for 406 yards. He also leads the team with four touchdowns.

Rookie tight end Trey McBride likely will replace Ertz. The second-round pick from Colorado State has appeared in nine games this season, recording four catches for 31 yards.

The Cardinals will play on Monday Night Football next week against the 49ers.

