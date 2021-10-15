October 15, 2021
Eagles Trade Zach Ertz to Cardinals for Tay Gowan, 2022 Fifth-Round Pick

The Eagles have traded longtime tight end Zach Ertz to the Cardinals for Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick, the teams announced. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the move. 

The 6' 5" tight end was noticeably emotional following the Eagles' 28–22 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday night. The 30-year-old seemed close to tears as he walked to the locker room alongside teammate Javon Hargrave and shared a moment with Philadelphia VP of security Dom DiSandro.

Ertz tallied four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. 

Ertz is owed approximately $5.5 million this season. He will not be available to play Sunday for Arizona, as players can compete only once a week. 

The Cardinals recently lost Maxx Williams to a season-ending knee injury and needed to find someone to fill the spot. 

Ertz gave a teary-eyed interview in January when talking about the city of Philadelphia at the end of the 2020 season. 

"The foundation that we have here in Philadelphia has been a pleasure," Ertz said. "I think we're just getting started with that [in] Philly. I think this city is the best city to play for and I couldn't have asked for a better experience.

"This city means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family and I'm thankful."

The tight end previously said he wanted to stay with the Eagles but didn't believe the feeling was mutual in September. 

"I said all along I want to be here for the long run," he said. "I don't know for sure if that feeling is mutual, but I know I'm going to play this year like it is my last year and I'm going to leave everything I possibly have in the tank for this team."

Ertz was hoping to get a contract extension before the 2020 season, but talks died down when he reportedly received a low offer. He signed a five-year, $42.5 million contract extension in January '16 and reconstructed it multiple times to give the Eagles flexibility with the salary cap. 

Ertz, 30, was a staple in Philadelphia since he was drafted by the team in 2013. He was a central part of the team's '17 Super Bowl run. He caught seven passes, including a touchdown, in the team's 41–33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. 

He made three Pro Bowls in a row from 2017 to '19 and was named first-team All-Pro in '18 when he caught 116 passes for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Gowan has not been active for a game this year after being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

