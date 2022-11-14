Fans held their breath on Sunday when Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury against the Cardinals. Fortunately, it appears the Rams star avoided a catastrophic injury. He didn’t escape completely unscathed, though.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kupp avoided the worst-case scenario, meaning, he avoided a fracture or any other season-ending injury. He added that the wideout was scheduled to get an MRI among other tests Monday to get the full scope of the injury. However, Rapoport also said “seems like they’re going to be without Cooper Kupp for the next little bit here.”

Kupp suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the eventual 27–17 loss to Arizona. He jumped for an overthrown ball and tripped over Cardinals defensive back Marco Wilson. He immediately grabbed his right leg in pain.

After the loss, Kupp was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot. Los Angeles is 3–6 on the year and the 29-year-old is undoubtedly its best player on the offensive side of the ball, so any time missed would be significant.

In his nine games played this season, he has caught 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns. The Rams are slated to play the Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

