Cooper Kupp Exits vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury

Rams star Cooper Kupp exited Sunday’s game against the Cardinals early after sustaining an ankle injury while attempting to make a play in the third quarter.

L.A. later announced Kupp is doubtful to return to the game, and he did end up not returning as the Rams went on to lose, 27–10.

Kupp injured his ankle after Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson tried to tackle him as he leapt in the air in an effort to catch an overthrown pass (from quarterback John Wolford, who was playing after Matthew Stafford was ruled out ahead of the game). The All-Pro receiver was in visible pain after his right leg rolled up underneath him, and he immediately grabbed his lower right leg before the Rams medical staff evaluated him and eventually helped him to the medical tent.

At the time of his exit, Kupp was in the midst of uncharacteristically bad day in Stafford’s absence: he recorded three receptions for -1 yards, his first game this season without registering at least 44 yards.

Kupp’s injury also comes within a challenging stretch for both the reigning Offensive Player of the Year and the Rams. The 29-year-old narrowly avoided a serious ankle injury in Week 8, which could have sunk an already struggling L.A.

The Rams are in a difficult spot, sitting at 3-6 and in last place in the NFC West after losing to their division rival in Week 10. Despite the team’s struggles, Kupp has maintained some of his production, recording 72 catches for 813 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

