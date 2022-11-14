Seahawks’ Bruce Irvin Blasts NFL For Field Conditions in Germany

The NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany went relatively well, with the Buccaneers beating the Seahawks, 21-16, but there appeared to be some issues with the playing field. There were moments in the game when players couldn’t keep their footing, including a key moment in the second half where Tom Brady fell while running a pass route, leading to a Buccaneers turnover.

On Monday, one of the veteran players to appear in the game criticized the conditions. Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin tweeted his displeasure with the field after returning home.

“The NFL made us fly 10 hours to play on a terrible a** field like that s**** Krazy,” he said.

Irvin is an 11-year NFL veteran, having been drafted by the Seahawks in 2012 and playing with five different teams over that span. He’s played on many different fields, so at this point he understands the difference between a good and bad field.

The NFL is currently dealing with criticism about field quality, as players are upset about how prevalent slit-film turf fields are in the league. Although the game in Munich wasn’t on artificial turf, it apparently was an example of a suboptimal grass field.

