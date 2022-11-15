Cooper Kupp Shares Message for Fans Amid News of Ankle Surgery

Following the news that he will undergo surgery on his injured ankle, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp took to social media to send a reassuring message to his supporters.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out and sent prayers! This is unfortunately just part of the game,” Kupp wrote on Twitter. “Appreciate having a trusted medical team around me. Gonna get this thing fixed, then get back to work to get back to work!”

Coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that Kupp will be placed on injured reserve as a result of the surgery, ruling him out for at least the next four weeks. The initial prognosis for the surgery is a four-to-eight week recovery, but the Rams will assess Kupp’s return based on how the team’s season continues to play out.

Kupp injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’s 27–17 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. McVay said after the game that the injury “didn’t look or sound good” and on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year sustained a high ankle sprain.

The diagnosis is a significant blow to the struggling Rams, who are 3–6 on the season and sit in last place of the NFC West less than a year after winning the Super Bowl. Kupp had been one of the few bright spots in Los Angeles, racking up 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

With the star receiver now set to miss at least games against the Saints, Chiefs, Raiders and Seahawks before he is eligible to return, the Rams prospects of salvaging the 2022 season are bleak.

