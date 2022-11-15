Rams’ Cooper Kupp Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain, per Report

Cooper Kupp appears to be headed for a multi-week recovery after injuring his ankle during the Rams’ Week 10 loss to the Cardinals.

Kupp, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, sustained a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss at SoFi Stadium, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday night. Additionally, Schefter noted that a source familiar with the situation shared that the current prognosis “doesn’t sound good.”

The update comes hours after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp avoided the worst-case scenario but was expected to miss some time. The All-Pro wideout exited in the fourth quarter against Arizona in noticeable pain after having his right leg roll underneath him after leaping for an overthrown ball.

Although the Rams likely won’t provide an official update on Kupp until Wednesday, reports suggest the 29-year-old will be out of the lineup for the time being. The Rams are slated to play the Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

In his nine starts this season, Kupp has caught 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

