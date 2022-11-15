Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Suffers Severe Shoulder Injury on ‘MNF’

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss “extended time” with a shoulder injury that he suffered on a controversial play during Monday’s loss to the Commanders, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

The injury is not expected to being season-ending, per Garafolo, but the Eagles pass-catcher will at least be out for the time being. No further details on his recovery timeline were provided in the report.

Early in the fourth quarter, Goedert caught a pass from Jalen Hurts over the middle of the field for a first down. However, he was hit from behind by a pair of Washington defenders–one of whom grabbed his facemask–and he fumbled. The Commanders recovered the ball and appeared to return the giveaway for a touchdown.

Goedert did not get back up after the play, remaining on the ground until Philadelphia trainers came out to tend to him.

A subsequent review of the play deemed that the Washington defender who recovered the ball was down by contact, taking the touchdown off the scoreboard. The replay also clearly showed that Goedert had his facemask pulled during the tackle, but officials did not throw a flag on the play, and could not issue a penalty during the review.

The Commanders kicked a field goal shortly after the turnover and eventually went on to deal the Eagles their first loss of the season, 32–21. Washington improved to 5–5 with the win, and the Eagles dropped to 8-1.

Goedert, a fifth-year pro, has made 43 catches for 544 yards and three touchdowns in nine games this season. His absence will leave a glaring hole in Philadelphia’s offense, as he ranks second on the team in receiving yards and is tied for second in receiving touchdowns.

