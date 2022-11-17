The Eagles are signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday. The news was first broken by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move comes just a day after signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal.

Suh, 35, was last signed by the Buccaneers in 2021 where he tallied six sacks, 27 tackles and 13 quarterback hits. The five-time All-Pro is a sore need for an Eagles squad that appears soft in the middle.

Philadelphia is coming off its first loss of the season and is moving quickly to address its biggest weakness made clear on Monday Night Football: stopping the run. The Eagles (8–1) lost their bid for a perfect season largely because the Commanders were able to dominate time of possession with the run game.

Washington ran the ball 49 times for 152 yards and had possession for a lopsided 40 minutes and 24 seconds. Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s offense only had the ball for 19 minutes and 36 seconds of action in the 32–21 loss.

The addition of two veteran run stuffers like Suh and Joseph shows the Eagles are not going to wait around with this roster and settle for just regular-season success.

