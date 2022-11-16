On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. The details of the deal are unknown.

Joseph started his career with the Giants when he was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft. In his second year there, he won Super Bowl XLVI. He signed with the Vikings in ’14 and was named to the ’16 and ’17 Pro Bowls while there. He signed a two-year deal with the Chargers in ’20.

In 2021, he played in 14 games for Los Angeles and tallied one sack and 57 total tackles. At 34 years old, Joseph is looking to get his second ring with an NFC East team.

Philadelphia is coming off its first loss of the season at the hands of the Commanders on Monday night but are still tied with the Vikings for the best record in the NFL at 8–1.

