With the Rams in the midst of a three-game losing streak, a much-needed reinforcement appears to be on his way for Week 11.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to return to the lineup after missing Sunday’s home loss to the Cardinals, coach Sean McVay told the media ahead of Sunday’s game. Stafford suffered a concussion during the team’s loss to the Buccaneers.

“I would probably say Friday,” McVay told the media when asked when Stafford would officially clear concussion protocol. “But it’s not going to inhibit his ability to participate in practice, be a full participant in meetings, all that kind of stuff.”

The Rams’ offense is in dire need of help in the wake of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury, which landed him in the injured reserve earlier this week. The team has averaged just 14.5 points per game over its last six, and ranks last in the league in rushing yards per game (68.1).

For the season, Stafford has completed 68.4% of his passes for 1,928 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

