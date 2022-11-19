Jameis Winston on Remaining Benched After Injury: ‘It Hurts My Soul’

Saints head coach Dennis Allen has decided to stick with Andy Dalton at quarterback despite the fact that Jameis Winston is getting back to full health. When speaking with the media on Friday, Winston made it clear that he is upset over how the decision to stick with Dalton was made.

“It hurts my soul,” Winston said, via Jack Culotta Jr. “I lost my job due to injury. And the policy has always been that you don’t lose your job because of injury.”

However, although Winston made it clear that he feels he can contribute to the team, he still fully supports Dalton and the offense.

“I'm going to support Andy, I'm going to support this offense, I'm going to support everyone on this offensive staff the best I possibly can, and that's it,” Winston said.

Winston injured his back in Week 1 vs. the Falcons, then played through it for two weeks before leaving a game vs. Carolina in Week 3. Dalton took over the starting quarterback position from there, while Winston has yet to play since.

The veteran will still maintain a team-first approach, and he said he will be prepared for whenever Allen turns to him at quarterback.

“I just know that I’m ready to go, and when my number is called, I’ll be ready,” he said.

