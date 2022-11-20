Jets’ Robert Saleh Calls Team’s Offensive Performance ‘Dog S---’

The Jets lost to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday at Gillette Stadium after New England punt returner Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for the winning touchdown with five seconds to play.

The timely punt return will be one of the key storylines coming out of the game, but the overarching narrative should be the Jets’ inept offensive performance.

To wit:

The Jets had more punts (10) than Zach Wilson completions (9).

The Jets ran 49 plays for 103 yards for a paltry average of 2.1 yards per play.

The Jets had seven possessions in the second half. Each one ended with a punt, and New York managed just seven offensive yards. That’s one yard per possession.

The fact the Jets were even in this game was because of their defense, which allowed 297 total yards but no touchdowns. Time and again, the Patriots marched into Jets territory only to be stopped and held without points. Two missed Nick Folk field goals also factored in on a windy day in New England.

Commenting on New York’s hapless offensive performance after the game, Jets coach Robert Saleh bluntly stated, “It was dog s---.”

The Jets (6–4) are now in last place in the AFC East. The Patriots (6–4) now sit in third place in the division by virtue of winning both matchups against New York this season.

