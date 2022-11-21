Kyler Murray Injury Update: Cardinals QB Likely Out vs. 49ers, per Report

The Cardinals face the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday night, and quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to sit out his second consecutive game, sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Murray missed last week’s matchup against the Rams due to a hamstring injury. The quarterback was limited this past week in practice. Rapoport added that the Cardinals seem optimistic to have Murray return for the team’s game against the Chargers on Sunday, although nothing is official.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy is expected to play in Murray’s place Monday if the Cardinals choose to sit their starter. McCoy led the team to a 27–17 win over the reigning Super Bowl champions last week.

In the win over the Rams, McCoy completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 238 yards and one touchdown. It was his first game appearance of the season.

The 36-year-old McCoy also was limited in practice due to a knee injury, NFL.com reported, but he wasn’t listed in the final injury report, meaning he’s available for the NFC West matchup on Monday night.

