Former Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was fired after Mexican authorities told the team he groped a woman while the team was in Mexico City for its Week 11 game against the 49ers, according to ESPN.

The team learned of the incident Sunday night and sent Kugler back to Arizona on Monday.

The news of Kugler’s firing broke after Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed reporters on Tuesday following the team’s return home from its 38–10 loss at Estadio Azteca on Monday Night Football.

Kugler, 56, had served as Arizona’s offensive line coach and running game coordinator. He joined the Cardinals staff in 2019. Before working in Arizona, Kugler coached with the Broncos, Steelers, Bills and Lions as well as several college programs.

“It’s challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner, and I’m just going to leave it at that,” Kingsbury said Tuesday, according to the Arizona Republic.

It is the second incident this year in which a Cardinals assistant coach allegedly assaulted a woman.

Arizona running backs coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave during the preseason after news surfaced that he assaulted a woman in May at her home in Indianapolis. Saxon pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery on Oct. 6 and resigned soon afterward.