Cardinals Fire Assistant Coach Sean Kugler After Mexico City Incident

The Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler following an incident that took place on Sunday night in Mexico City.

The news broke Tuesday after Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury’s press conference to discuss Monday night’s 38-10 loss to the 49ers at Estadio Azteca. Prior to the news breaking about Kugler’s release, Kingsbury had told reporters he had not made any changes to his coaching staff.

Currently, details have not surfaced regarding the incident in Mexico that led to Kugler’s firing.

“It’s challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner, and I’m just going to leave it at that,” Kingsbury said, per the Arizona Republic.

Kugler, 56, had been on the Cardinals staff since 2019. Prior to his stint in Arizona, Kugler coached with the Broncos, Steelers, Bills and Lions as well as several college programs.

With Kugler’s departure, Arizona assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin and tight ends coach Steve Heiden will assume Kugler’s duties. Offensive assistant Mike Bercovici will replace Heiden as the tight ends coach, per the Republic.

Kingsbury plans to start the search for the franchise’s new running game coordinator and offensive line coach at the conclusion of the ’22 season. Kugler became the second member of the Cardinals staff to undergo disciplinary action this season.

Former running backs coach James Saxon was put on administrative leave in August after news surfaced that he assaulted a woman in May at her home in Indianapolis. On Oct. 6, Saxton pled guilty to one count of domestic battery and resigned from the team soon afterward.

