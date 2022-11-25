Giants Make Critical Mental Error on Fourth Down vs. Cowboys (Video)
Right after the Cowboys went up 14–13 over the Giants in their Thanksgiving Day game, New York got the ball back and made a crucial error on its subsequent drive.
The Giants went for it on fourth-and-1 with 4:11 left in the third quarter as quarterback Daniel Jones threw a short pass to running back Saquon Barkley. However, Barkley dropped the ball as he crossed the line to gain, causing an incomplete pass.
As it turns out, the Giants made a significant goof on the play. They only had 10 players on the field for the pivotal fourth-down call.
Dallas received the ball in excellent field position after the Giants’ turnover on downs, starting the following drive from the Giants’ 44-yard line. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott then led his team on a six-play touchdown drive to put Dallas ahead 21–13 in the third quarter.
