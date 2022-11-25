Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing full recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in last year’s Super Bowl victory with the Rams.

At full health, Beckham is still capable of being a highly-productive receiver as he proved in last year’s stint with the Rams on their Super Bowl run.

As such, several contenders are interested in Beckham’s services as the season nears the homestretch.

According to a new report from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham will visit the Giants, Bills and Cowboys, in that order, in early December as he begins the process of selecting his new team.

Visits have yet to be set up with the Chiefs and Ravens, but according to Anderson, conversations will continue with those two franchises as well.

The 30 year-old Beckham caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five scores in 14 games last season. All five touchdowns came after he was traded from the Browns to the Rams.

