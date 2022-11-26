Bears Elevate Nathan Peterman to Roster Amid Justin Fields Uncertainty

Justin Fields is questionable for Sunday as he’s battling a shoulder injury suffered last week, but a roster move may give an idea of whether he will play.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Bears are adding quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active roster, an indication that Chicago may be leaning towards sitting Fields vs. the Jets. That would mean backup quarterback Trevor Siemian could get the start, with Peterman serving as the backup.

Fields suffered a dislocated left shoulder against the Falcons last Sunday, an injury that kept him limited in practice throughout the week. At 3-8 entering Sunday, the Bears may opt to play it safe with their franchise quarterback instead of risking further injury.

Fields has started every game for the Bears this year, recording 1,642 passing yards, 834 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns. Siemian has been the backup all season, while Peterman has spent the season on the practice squad.

While Siemian has bounced around the league as a backup, Peterman is most known for throwing five interceptions in the first half of his first start in the NFL with the Bills.

More NFL Coverage:

Bear Digest: Trevor Siemian Focused on Playing Even If He Doesn't

For More Chicago Bears coverage Go To Bear Digest