Bears QB Justin Fields Dealing with Shoulder Dislocation, per Report

Justin Fields’s status remains up in the air for Week 12 after he reportedly suffered a left shoulder dislocation late in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Bears quarterback was carted to the locker room in noticeable pain after sustaining an injury to his non-throwing shoulder on a designed run to open Chicago’s last drive. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said after the game Fields, who also dealt with hamstring cramps during the game, was being evaluated by doctors, and the team would know more about his condition by Wednesday.

On Monday morning, Eberflus announced Fields would be considered “day-to-day” to begin the week, but did not specify the extent of the 23-year-old’s shoulder injury.

As the Bears continue to evaluate Fields’s injury, it’ll be interesting to see how the week plays out for the young star as he faces the possibility of being forced to put his standout season on hold for the time being.

On the year, Fields has compiled 1,642 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with 834 rushing yards and seven scores.

The Bears take on the Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

