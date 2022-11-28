Aaron Rodgers Exits ‘SNF’ Game vs. Eagles Early With Oblique Injury

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited Sunday’s 40-33 loss to the Eagles early after sustaining an oblique injury in the second half.

Rodgers appeared to be in noticeable pain before exiting Sunday Night Football near the end of the third quarter to head to the locker room with trainers for an evaluation. Rodgers, who was seen on the broadcast walking in a hallway inside Lincoln Financial Field without a uniform on, ultimately missed the rest of the game despite being listed by the team as questionable to return.

Prior to exiting, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Third-year QB Jordan Love took over for Rodgers to begin the fourth quarter and made an immediate impact by finding wide receiver Christian Watson for a 63-yard touchdown four plays into Green Bay’s first drive of the quarter.

Love finished the game 6–of-9 for 113 yards and a touchdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

