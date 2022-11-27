The injury to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s thumb apparently is more serious than it appears. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the injury is an avulsion fracture, something that often requires immediate surgery to repair.

Rodgers told the media on Wednesday that he has been dealing with a broken thumb since Green Bay’s Week 5 game against the Giants in London, but he didn’t mention the severity. Instead of getting surgery, Rodgers has decided to play through the injury.

The nature of the injury can make it difficult for a quarterback to grip the ball properly, but Rodgers insists he is healthy enough to play.

“I think I’ve had worse injuries that I’ve played with,” Rodgers said last week. “Definitely a challenge but days off helped feel better as well.”

The Packers are 1-5 since the Week 5 game in London, and Rodgers hasn’t performed up to the standard that earned him back-to-back MVPs the past two seasons. He already has seven interceptions on the year, the most he’s had in one season since 2016, while he’s averaging just 231.1 passing yards per game.

Green Bay currently sits five games out of first place in the NFC North, and 2.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the NFC.

