Exactly one week after he was waived by the Broncos, veteran running back Melvin Gordon appears to have found a new NFL home.

Gordon is expected to sign with the Chiefs, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The 29-year-old will join Kansas City’s practice squad first, with the expectation that the team will activate him in the near future.

Gordon, who began his career with the Chargers, will now join his third AFC West team after being waived by the Broncos last Monday. He spent the better part of the last three seasons in Denver after playing for the Chargers for five years.

Despite rushing for 19 touchdowns and 2,222 yards with the Broncos, Gordon struggled with turnovers, fumbling the ball 12 times in 41 games with the franchise. In 2022, he had five fumbles, including one the day before his release in the Broncos’ 22–16 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Though he may not be the two-time Pro Bowler he once was, Gordon should be able to provide the Chiefs with depth in the backfield. Rookie Isiah Pacheco has grabbed a hold of Kansas City’s lead running back role, while Jerick McKinnon has thrived in the passing game. Gordon likely will serve as a third option with Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve.

The Chiefs (9–2) lead the AFC with six games remaining in the regular season.