When Jets running back James Robinson was traded to New York, he expected to play a significant role on his new team. Instead, he has found himself manning the bench.

“Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play,” Robinson told ESPN on Wednesday. “Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don’t expect anything unless I work for it, and I’ve been working my a-- off. Me not playing pisses me off.”

New York traded for Robinson on Oct. 24 and sent a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick to the Jaguars one day after losing starter Breece Hall to a season-ending knee injury. This past Sunday, Robinson was a healthy scratch against the Bears when coach Robert Saleh elected to replace him with rookie Zonovan Knight, who tallied 103 yards from scrimmage in his debut.

Robinson said he was told he wouldn’t play against Chicago last Wednesday. Since being traded, he has just 75 rushing yards on 25 carries.

“Obviously, I was upset about it,” he said. “I don’t know what they have planned for me.”

The 24-year-old’s best season came in his rookie year back in 2020 when he had 1,070 yards on the ground in 14 games. Since then, he hasn’t reached 1,000 yards from scrimmage in a season. Robinson said he’s not sure if he will play in this week’s matchup against the Vikings but it may depend on Michael Carter’s availability.

Carter is dealing with a sprained ankle but if he did play, Saleh could end up going with Carter, Knight and Ty Johnson, who rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown against Chicago.

