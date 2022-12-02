Giants coach Brian Daboll addressed the New York media on Friday morning ahead of his team’s NFC East matchup with the Commanders of Sunday.

With free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency visits in full swing, Daboll addressed the team’s interest in Beckham right off the top in the press conference.

“OK so I know you guys will have a lot of questions, I’m sure, about Odell,” Daboll began. “And here’s what I’d say about that. We had dinner with him last night. We had a good visit. And really other than that I don’t have anything else to add. My focus is on Washington and any questions on that? That’s what I’ve got to say.”

When asked by a reporter if Beckham was “open” or “closed” to signing in New York and reuniting with the team that drafted him, Daboll sidestepped and said “I’d just say we had a good dinner. Great steak.”

Beckham is garnering plenty of interest from contenders around the league after recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl win with the Rams over the Bengals.

The 30 year-old wide receiver played in 14 games last season with the Browns and the Rams and caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns.