The highly anticipated matchup between the Dolphins and 49ers took an early hit Sunday during the first quarter when San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury.

Garoppolo needed to be carted to the locker room to receive further evaluation. He was later downgraded to out.

Garoppolo’s injury took place on the team’s opening drive when he was sacked on third-and-6 from the Miami 19-yard line. San Francisco settled for a field goal on the next play, and Garoppolo was replaced by Brock Purdy on the ensuing possession. Garoppolo went 2-for-4 for 56 yards.

Coming into the game, Garoppolo was having one of his best seasons. Through his first 10 games, Garoppolo had completed 67.4% of his pass attempts for 2,381 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. His 103.0 passer rating is his best mark since becoming a full-time starter.

Purdy is a rookie with the distinction “Mr. Irrelevant” after being selected as the final pick of the 2022 draft. He appeared in three games this season with nine pass attempts and was a four-year starter at Iowa State.

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers.