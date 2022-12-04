Lamar Jackson Leaves Game With Knee Injury, Questionable to Return

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Broncos because of a knee injury, the team announced.

Jackson came up hobbling after he was sacked by Denver linebacker Jonathon Cooper on the final play of the first quarter. He left the field and went into the injury tent on Baltimore’s sideline and did not come back out onto the field when the second quarter began.

Shortly afterward, Jackson went back to the team’s locker room, and the Ravens announced he was questionable to return.

Backup Tyler Huntley relieved the injured Jackson. The Ravens (7–4) trailed the Broncos (3–8) at the end of the first quarter, 3–0.

Jackson, now in his fifth season as the quarterback in Baltimore, had thrown for 2,231 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions coming into Sunday’s game. He’s also continued to be dynamic in the Ravens’ running game, having rushed for 755 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.