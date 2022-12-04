Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Lamar Jackson is “days to weeks” from returning after the quarterback left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. However, he added that Jackson won’t miss the rest of the season and will undergo further testing Monday.

The star quarterback suffered the injury against the Broncos in the first quarter. He came up hobbling after being sacked by Denver linebacker Jonathon Cooper and finished with just 11 passing yards and nine rushing yards. Baltimore would go on to win 10–9.

Tyler Huntley filled in for Jackson and tallied 187 passing yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.

Going into the Week 13 matchup, Jackson had thrown for 2,231 yards and 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 755 yards and three scores.

The Ravens’ (8–4) next matchup will be against the Steelers (5–7) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country.