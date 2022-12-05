With Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season nearly in the books, the NFC playoff picture is becoming more clear. The Eagles put on yet another dominant performance as the top seed, while the Vikings narrowly escaped against the Jets. Meantime, the NFC East remains one of the most interesting divisions in football with all four teams above .500.

Here’s the NFC’s playoff picture after Week 14:

1. Eagles (11–1): Philadelphia bullied the Titans in A.J. Brown’s revenge game against his former team with a 35–10 blowout win on Sunday, further cementing their standing as top dog in the NFL. The outcome was never in doubt, with Jalen Hurts accounting for all four of his touchdowns by the beginning of the third quarter. The MVP candidate finished the game with 380 passing yards and a 130.3 passer rating. Up next, the top seed in the NFC will travel to the Meadowlands to face the Giants, who are desperately working to stay alive in the division race.

2. Vikings (10–2): The Vikings were able to hold off the Jets’ comeback attempt in the game’s final seconds when, on fourth down, safety Camryn Bynum intercepted Mike White in the red zone to seal the 27–22 win. Minnesota will visit Detroit on Sunday

3. 49ers (8–4): The NFL’s top defense held the Dolphins to 308 total yards in a 33–17 win, sacking Tua Tagovailoa three times and intercepting him twice. But it came at a cost: Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the win and will miss the rest of the season, presumably leaving the team’s fate up to rookie Brock Purdy—the last player taken in the 2022 NFL draft. Next up, the 49ers will host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

4. Buccaneers (5–6): No Matter how their Monday night matchup with the Saints works out, the Buccaneers will remain on top of the NFC South. Their next game will be at the 49ers.

5. Cowboys (9–3): The Cowboys left no doubt on Sunday night, rolling over Indianapolis on Sunday Night Football by a score of 54–19. The Cowboys ran for 220 yards and four scores, and Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes in the rout. The Cowboys host the Texans next Sunday.

6. Giants (7-4-1): The Giants were unable to break away from the Commanders on Sunday, resulting in a 20–20 tie. The draw is a perfect encapsulation of the NFC East’s neck-and-neck race going into Week 14. Thanks to New York having one fewer loss, the Giants are in the playoff picture, while Washington is on the outside looking in. Next, the Giants will play host to the Eagles.

7. Seahawks (7–5): The Seahawks defeated the Rams thanks to a touchdown reception from DK Metcalf in the game’s final minute. They’ll face the Panthers in Week 14.

In the Hunt:

8. Commanders (7–5–1)

9. Lions (5–7)