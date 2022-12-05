Jimmy Garoppolo Out for Season After Breaking Foot vs. Dolphins, Shanahan Says

The 49ers will be without Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season after the quarterback sustained a broken foot during Sunday’s 33-14 win over the Dolphins, coach Kyle Shanahan announced.

Shanahan also told reporters Garoppolo “broke a few things” in his foot and is set to undergo surgery, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Garoppolo exited Sunday’s contest after getting sacked on third-and-6 during the Niners’ opening drive. The 31-year-old had to be carted to the locker room for an evaluation and was later downgraded to out after initially being listed as questionable.

Prior to his early exit, Garoppolo went 2-for-4 for 56 yards.

