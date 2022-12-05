Panthers Release Baker Mayfield

The Panthers announced that they’ve released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. The move was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He will be placed on waivers.

After being traded by the Browns during the offseason, Mayfield was named the Week 1 starter for the Panthers while Sam Darnold was injured. But the team never found consistency, and coach Matt Rhule was fired in October.

The Panthers are 4–8 and have used three different starting signal-callers this year: Mayfield, Darnold and PJ Walker. Mayfield started the most games at six, leading the team to a 1–5 record. In seven appearances this season, Mayfield tallied 1,313 passing yards, six touchdown passes and six interceptions. He completed 57.8% of his passes.

Walker, Darnold and rookie Matt Corral, who is on injured reserve, are the remaining quarterbacks on Carolina’s roster.

