Lamar Jackson Suffered PCL Injury Sunday, per Report
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been diagnosed with a sprained posterior cruciate ligament after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After the game, coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson is “days to weeks” from returning.
This is a developing story. Come back for more updates.
