Just five weeks remain in the NFL season! Week 13 was an eventful one, with upsets, critical injuries and a major comeback on Monday Night Football to wrap up the week. But with the playoffs looming, whose chances of getting in or making a deep run changed most this week? Here’s a look at the biggest movers, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservation system.

Bengals Get Their Signature Win

By the same score they won the AFC championship game a season ago, Joe Burrow once again outdueled Patrick Mahomes to lead the Bengals to a huge win over the Chiefs on Sunday. After trailing 24–17 entering the fourth quarter, Cincinnati scored the game’s final 10 points to earn a victory that could be huge for seeding come the postseason. Burrow threw for an efficient 286 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover.

The win is significant for a number of reasons. First, it helps Cincinnati keep pace with the Ravens in the AFC North race. And with Lamar Jackson’s status unknown for Week 14 with a knee injury, the Bengals could have a golden chance to take control of the division. It also could prove critical for playoff seeding, dropping the Chiefs to the back of the pack with their third loss of the season. Plus, it’s proof that this year’s Bengals have regained their championship-level form after some early-season bumps in the road. That’s why Super Bowl ticket reservation prices for the Bengals increased 32% after the win, while the Chiefs’ reservation prices dropped 10% as the path to the No. 1 seed becomes less clear.

All Eyes on Mr. Irrelevant

The 49ers’ convincing win against the Dolphins came with a heavy price: QB Jimmy Garoppolo was sidelined due to a broken foot. With Trey Lance and Garoppolo done for the year, the Niners now turn to the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft at quarterback in Brock Purdy.

Purdy was solid in relief of Garoppolo on Sunday, throwing for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That said, he did throw an interception on a critical fourth down in the first half and averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt. And while the Niners have an excellent core around him with skilled position players like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, it’s still hard to imagine Purdy leading a team to a Super Bowl in his rookie year. That’s why Niners Super Bowl reservation prices dropped 31% even after the impressive win. That said, Garoppolo’s prognosis appears to be better than expected, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting a return for the playoffs is possible.

Other Top NFC Contenders Rise With 49ers Uncertainty

If the Niners are less of a threat in the NFC with their inexperience at quarterback, other challengers for the league’s Super Bowl berth see their hopes rise. The Eagles, Vikings and Cowboys all won Sunday and saw their Super Bowl ticket reservation prices on SI Tickets increase as a result.

Of that group, this week’s biggest riser was the Cowboys, whose Super Bowl reservation prices jumped more than 16%. Dallas was dominant late against the Colts, scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter after a flurry of Indianapolis turnovers to win 54–19. Dallas, at times, looks like the NFC’s best team and could soon add Odell Beckham Jr. to an already-impressive offense. Their NFC East rival Eagles also were dominant in a win over the Titans and saw their Super Bowl reservation prices tick up 14%.

After Comeback, Buccaneers in Control in NFC South

For much of the game, Monday’s Bucs-Saints matchup seemed like another confounding result in the NFC South race. Fresh off being shut out by the Niners, the Saints were in control most of the way on the road and held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. But Tom Brady worked his late-game magic again, leading a pair of touchdown drives in the final three minutes to lift the Bucs to an improbable comeback win and a two-game lead in the loss column in the AFC South.

Tampa Bay’s divisional round ticket reservation prices are now more than double any other team in the South on SI Tickets. The Bucs do have a pair of tough matchups ahead against the 49ers and Bengals, but even a split in those two games would position Tampa Bay well to win this middling division.

Slim Hope for Browns, Steelers in AFC North

The path to the playoffs is a narrow one for the Steelers and Browns, but both teams notched significant wins to keep a trip to the postseason feeling attainable for at least another week.

Pittsburgh has now won three of four after holding on for a road win against the Falcons on Sunday. Kenny Pickett has the offense operating more effectively, and the Steelers’ defense held to field goals rather than touchdowns three times against Atlanta. Plus, they get the Ravens potentially without Lamar Jackson this week. Their divisional round prices rose 30%.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s offense had its fair share of ugly moments in Deshaun Watson’s first start of the season. Still, a pair of defensive touchdowns and a punt return TD lifted the Browns to an easy win over the Texans. Divisional round reservation prices for the Browns increased by 16% following the victory.