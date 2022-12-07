Von Miller Shares Message for Fans After Surgery (Video)

With Von Miller undergoing surgery on Tuesday to repair his ACL, the Bills will be without their star pass rusher for the most critical part of the season. The team announced the surgery and the end of Miller’s season on Wednesday.

But as Miller transitions to recovery mode, the two-time Super Bowl champion appears to be in good spirits. Miller tweeted a video with the caption, “Don’t blink!!! I’ll be back! Better than ever! #BillsMafia I love you guys! Thank u.”

“Bills Mafia, what’s good… I’m good man, I’ll be right back,” Miller said in the video. “Mentally, I could not be in a better spot… and I think that is the majority of it. Don’t feel sorry for me, don’t say I hate it for you, none of that stuff. I am good. I am excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am, how hard I work and how important this means to me.”

Prior to Tuesday’s surgery, Ian Rapoport reported that Miller’s initial MRI and other images did not indicate the full scope of the injury to his ACL. Miller was slated to only have surgery to repair his lateral meniscus and clean up cartilage damage.

However, during the surgery, doctors found that Miller’s ACL was torn. As a result, doctors repaired his ACL and the 33-year-old will miss the remainder of the ’22 season.

The eight-time Pro Bowler recorded eight sacks, 21 total tackles and forced fumble through 11 games in his first season with the Bills. He came to Buffalo after winning a Super Bowl with the Rams last season.