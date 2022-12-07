Von Miller Had Season-Ending Surgery, Bills Announce

The Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller for the stretch run of the season after he had surgery to repair his ACL, coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

According to Rapoport, the initial MRI and other images did not reveal the full extent of the damage to Miller’s ACL. He was set to have surgery on the lateral meniscus that was of concern, as well as to clean up cartilage damage. During the surgery, doctors discovered the torn ACL. With the procedure, Miller’s 2022 season is over.

Miller, in his first season with Buffalo after winning a Super Bowl with the Rams last season, was highly productive in 11 games with the team this season, recording eight sacks and a forced fumble. He finishes the season with 21 total tackles.

He suffered the injury during the team’s game against the Lions on Thanksgiving. It was initially reported that he did not tear his ACL as feared, but the team wanted to evaluate his injury over the next few weeks. At the time, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the injury might only cost Miller a few weeks, but it could ultimately cost him the season. Rapoport reported that Miller would have surgery to repair damage at some point, though at the time it was unclear whether that would come during the year, ending his 2022 campaign, or after the end of the season.

The Bills’ pursuit of a Super Bowl will continue without the superstar. The team is 9–3 on the year, tied for the best record in the AFC.