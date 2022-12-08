Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Pitches Comeback to 49ers

Retired wide receiver Terrell Owens is apparently prepared to come back to the NFL for one team: the 49ers.

The Hall of Famer pitched the idea of him suiting up for the red and gold if they needed him while speaking on the San Francisco radio station 95.7 The Game on Wednesday.

“Hey look, man, I’ve already kind of sprinkled some words out there,” Owens said. “Like yo, if you guys need a receiver, I’m good. Listen here: third down, red zone, trust me. I’m a very valuable asset. I’ve been training … I’m already ready, I’ve already reached out to Jed York and told him, ‘If you need somebody, I’m definitely available.'”

While another big receiver could be helpful for the 49ers’ offense, Owens hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2010. The now 49-year-old started his career in 1996 in San Francisco and stayed with the 49ers until the 2003 season. He’s also a member of the 49ers Hall of Fame.

Despite his age and time off from the league, Owens seems serious about joining the roster in San Francisco. Before leaving his radio appearance, he made another pitch for the 49ers to sign him.

“Y’all still let those Niners know, man,” Owens said. “I’m ready, man. All I want is an opportunity, man. That’s all I ever wanted.”

Right now, the 49ers’ quarterback woes have made bigger headlines than any other position on the team. Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to miss seven to eight weeks with a foot injury, while original starting quarterback Trey Lance was already deemed out for the season with an ankle injury. The final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Brock Purdy, is expected to start for the team in the meantime.

The 49ers have not yet responded to Owens’s pleas.