Bengals running back Joe Mixon is off the injury report and is expected to start on Sunday against the Browns, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Mixon cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol after missing the last two games due to a head injury. Running back Samaje Perine has started in his place and has performed admirably, rushing for 194 yards and a touchdown while also tallying 136 yards receiving.

With how well Perine played, there was discussion in NFL circles regarding whether or not Mixon would start once he returned. Bengals coach Zac Taylor put that talk to rest on Wednesday.

“Joe Mixon’s our starting running back,” Taylor said. “The last game he played, he had five touchdowns. Tremendous effort. And Samaje’s done a really good job filling in.”

Mixon downplayed the talk of potentially losing his starting job while commending Perine’s play in the process.

“I don’t think that would’ve changed,” Mixon said when asked if he thought his starting job was in jeopardy. “Like I said, I guess clarification for y’all, but at the same time I truly felt like with Perine being there, he’s definitely a great 1–2 back with me. He’s definitely been a complimentary back with me. He’s been that since we’ve been at OU, always been that 1-2 punch.”

Sunday’s game against the Browns is a pivotal one, as Cincinnati finds themselves at 8–4 and right in the thick of things in the AFC North divisional race.