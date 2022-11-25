Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon will miss Sunday’s pivotal AFC game against the Titans due to a concussion.

Taylor also added that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is a game-time decision due to the hip injury that has sidelined him for the majority of the season.

The Bengals sit at 6–4 on the season while Tennessee sits at 7–3 atop the AFC South. Cincinnati is chasing 7–3 Baltimore in the AFC North division race, but find themselves in the thick of the wild card hunt thanks in part to a two-game winning streak.

The Bengals’ job moving the football will be made much more difficult on Sunday in Mixon’s absence, so expect a heavy dose of Samaje Perine in the running game on Sunday.

