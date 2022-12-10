Baker Mayfield Says Helmet Headset Malfunctioned in First Half vs. Raiders

Baker Mayfield had one day of practice and roughly 48 hours to learn the Rams playbook.

But it did not stop the former No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft from leading Los Angeles to a come-from-behind victory against the Raiders on Thursday night. Mayfield went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and one touchdown. However, more than half of his completions (15) came in the fourth quarter as he led the Rams on a 98-yard drive in the final two minutes of the game, capped off with a 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson to secure the win.

But before Mayfield delivered the longest go-ahead touchdown drive in the final two minutes of a game in more than four decades, he entered the game but struggled due to his headset in his helmet failing him.

“It was not loud at all and I could not hear,” Mayfield told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer after the game.

So, with no headset, Mayfield inquired about calling plays using a wristband. But, according to Breer, McVay only called “one or two plays” for Mayfield in the game. “Other than that, he’d said, ‘F--- it’ to the wristband.”

McVay swapped John Wolford for Mayfield with 2:21 to play in the first quarter as the Rams trailed the Raiders, 10-0.

Despite dealing with some technical difficulties, Mayfield was a hero and led Los Angeles to its first win since defeating Mayfield’s former team, the Panthers, on Oct. 16.