Jets QB Mike White Rebuffs Ribs Injury: ‘Peel Me Off That Field’

Jets quarterback Mike White’s toughness was on full display against the Bills, as he returned twice following multiple big hits from Buffalo defenders.

Yet, the quarterback was confident he could remain in the contested 20–12 loss to the team’s AFC East rival despite the scary moments. And his on-field leadership earned him praise from his teammates, though he suffered a ribs injury in the matchup.

“I knew, if everything was fine, I was going in,” White said Monday. “You would’ve had to peel me off that field. It was never in my mind that, ‘Yeah, I’m not finishing this game.’”

The first hit that White took only knocked him out for a few plays, but he was able to return during the same offensive series. The second hit, though, seemed much more serious, as he needed to go to the locker room to get X-rays.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano’s tackle was deemed clean by officials, and White said he had no problem with the hit.

“That’s football,” White said, via the New York Post’s Brian Costello.

White went to the hospital after the game but was given the all-clear to fly back home with the team Sunday evening. The quarterback said he felt good Monday morning, as he was able to play with his kids before heading into the facility.

On Monday, head coach Robert Saleh said White is considered day-to-day with a ribs injury. While the team is waiting to get further tests back, Saleh said they are preparing as if White will play vs. Detroit this week until told otherwise.