49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who is dealing with oblique and rib injuries, is expected to start Thursday night against the Seahawks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He is listed as questionable.

Purdy played the majority of his team’s 35–7 rout of the Buccaneers on Sunday, making just the fifth appearance of his career. Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that he believed the quarterback sustained the injury on the team’s second drive of the game. He finished with 185 passing yards and threw for two touchdowns, completing 16-of-21 passes. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Known for his college career at Iowa State and being “Mr. Irrelevant” in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy finds himself as the starting quarterback after both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo went down with injuries.

Purdy will make just his second career start on Thursday Night Football when his 49ers (9–4) face their division rival Seahawks (7–6) at 8:15 p.m. ET.