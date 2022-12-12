49ers QB Brock Purdy Ruled Day-to-Day with Oblique Injury

After a win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in his first-ever NFL start, Brock Purdy is considered “day-to-day” with an oblique injury, the 49ers said Monday.

San Francisco did not practice on Monday but said that the rookie would have been limited in its projected participation report.

Purdy played the majority of the Niners’ 35–7 rout of the Bucs on Sunday, making just the fifth appearance of his young career. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that he believed the quarterback sustained the injury on the team’s second drive of the game.

“I think it was a challenge for him, just talking to him and seeing him after the game,” Shanahan said of Purdy playing most of the game after the injury. “I think he really toughed it out, did some real good things with it. I know he’s sore today. So, hopefully the MRI is good today and gives him a chance to play Thursday.”

Purdy was magnificent in his first NFL start against a star-studded Tampa defense. He went 16-for-21 for 185 yards and two touchdowns, adding a rushing score as well. He was eventually relieved by veteran backup Josh Johnson, whom the 49ers brought in last week following the injury to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Known for his college career at Iowa State and being “Mr. Irrelevant” in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy is the top quarterback remaining for San Francisco but will have a quick turnaround if he hopes to start for the second game in a row. The 49ers will take on the Seahawks on Thursday, leaving the rookie with just a few days to get healthy.