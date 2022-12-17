The NFL’s Sunday Ticket deal with DirecTV is up after this year, and the league has already made it clear that it will put the package on a streaming service instead of re-upping the current deal. After a long process, it appears that the NFL has narrowed the choices down to two services.

According to Puck‘s Dylan Byers, Amazon and Google are the final two choices remaining for the NFL. The former would add Sunday Ticket to Prime Video, while the latter would likely put it on YouTube TV. Apple was involved, and at one point a favorite, but ultimately dropped out because Byers said the company didn’t “see the logic” in acquiring the package.

The NFL and Amazon are already business partners thanks to the new Thursday Night Football package on Prime, so the league could decide to add to that partnership or try to diversify by going in a different direction.

The Sunday Ticket package has become one of the NFL’s staples on Sundays, as fans who have it can watch any game or the RedZone channel to create a unique viewing experience. The league’s preference to put the package on a streaming service could lead to even more growth.