The NFL’s Sunday Ticket deal with DirecTV is up after the 2022 season, and the league is widely expected to move the package to a new service. While DirecTV is not one of the finalists for the package, three well known streaming services have a legitimate chance to add Sunday Ticket.

According to Alex Sherman of CNBC, three finalists for the deal are Amazon, Apple and Disney. All three services have submitted bids and have talked with the NFL while the league makes its decision.

Sherman reports the NFL wants at least $2 billion in the deal, which includes a stake in NFL media as part of the package. In the current deal, DirecTV has been paying $1.5 billion, and while the NFL would like to reach $3 billion, it is unlikely they will reach that number from one of the finalists.

In April, it was reported that Apple was the favorite to land Sunday Ticket, as they are the only one of the three finalists to not have a relationship with the NFL at the moment. Apple has gotten into sports heavily this year, broadcasting Friday Night Baseball for MLB and agreeing to a 10-year contract to own the rights to all MLS games.

One sticking point in negotiations could be that Apple wants global rights to Sunday Ticket while the NFL may decide to sell those separately, Sherman reports.

