Commanders’ Chase Young to Make Season Debut After 2021 Knee Injury

Chase Young will make his 2022 season debut for the Commanders on the road against the 49ers on Saturday, according to Washington coach Ron Rivera.

Young, who has not played a game in 13 months after tearing his ACL and MCL in Nov. 14, 2021, returned to practice on Nov. 2 and was activated from the physically unable to perform list to the team’s 53-man roster on Nov. 15.

However, at that time, Rivera was keen on not bringing the star defensive end back until he was absolutely ready to play.

The 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year posted 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his first season. However, during the ’21 campaign, the 23-year-old posted only 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games before missing the remainder of the season after his knee injuries against Tampa Bay in the November ’21 matchup.

Young returns to a Commanders’ squad that sits at the bottom of the NFC East with a 7-6-1 mark behind the Giants (8-5-1), the Cowboys (10–4) and the Eagles (13–1). Washington remains alive in the hunt for a playoff berth with three games remaining that includes Sunday’s matchup against San Francisco, followed by a game against the Browns and its regular season finale against the Cowboys in an NFC East showdown.